Third military level talks between India, China to be held today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: The top military officials of India and China will meet today for the third time in Ladakh's Leh district to diffuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

This is the third meeting of the military commanders. The first meeting was held on June 6, while the second was on June 22.

It may be recalled that the second meeting came a week after the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and an unconfirmed number of casualties also took place on the other side.

Today the talks will be held in Chushul on the Indian side at 10.30 am. The Indian side will tell the Chinese to pullback its troops from the various friction points. India would also demand the restoration of status quo ante.

In the previous meeting, both sides discussed the modalities for disengagement from all the friction areas in eastern Ladakh. India had also demanded that the Chinese troops pull back from the Finger Area.

Following the meeting the Ministry of External Affairs had said that both sides would continue both military and diplomatic contacts to resolve the issue. The MEA said that the talks had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.