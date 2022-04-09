Now, COVID booster shots available for all above 18+ group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10

Explained: Which booster dose you should take, when and where

Third dose against COVID-19: Service charge at pet centres capped at Rs 150

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: Private centres administering the booster dose against COVID-19 can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 as a service charge over and above the cost of the third shot.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry announced that all adults above the age of 18 will be eligible to take the precaution dose starting April 10. "Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after the administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose," Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Meanwhile, check out our FAQ on the COVID-19 precautionary dose:

Who is eligible for the precautionary dose?

The entire population above the age of 18 is eligible for the booster dose of the vaccination against COVID-19. Earlier the government had rolled out the booster dose programme for the healthcare, frontline workers and the population above the age of 60.

Is the booster dose free?

The booster dose is not free of cost for the population above the age of 18. However, for the healthcare, frontline workers and the population above the age of 60, the booster dose of the vaccine is free of cost.

How will I know when I am eligible for the booster dose?

The Co-Win portal is expected to send an SMS to you to avail the precautionary dose when it becomes due.

Which vaccination should I take as a booster dose?

If the first two doses you took are Covishield, then the third dose would be the same. In case you have taken Covaxin, then the third dose will be the same.

How much should I pay for the booster dose?

Covishield has said that it would charge Rs 600 for the booster dose. Covaxin is yet to announce the price.

Can I walk into a vaccination centre for the booster dose?

Yes, the registration can be done both online as well as offline. If you do not want to book a slot on the Co-Win portal then you can walk into a private vaccination centre and take the dose.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 15:18 [IST]