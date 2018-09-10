  • search

Third accused convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case

By
    Hyderabad, Sep 10: A court here on Monday convicted a third accused in the 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts.

    Tariq Anjum Ehsaan was convicted by the special court for providing shelter to convicted terrorists in the case.

    Also Read | Timeline: 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case

    In the 11-year-old case which snuffed out the lives of 44 persons and left 68 others injured, the convicts, Anik Shafique Syeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari - close associates of alleged IM chief Mohammed Riyaz Bhatkal - were pronounced guilty by the Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge (in-charge) T. Srinivas Rao on September 4.

    Two other accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik, were acquitted for want of enough evidence.

    Also Read | 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case: 2 convicted, two others acquitted

    On 25 August, 2007, 32 persons died in the blast at Gokul Chat, while 12 were killed during laser show at Lumbini Park, opposite Secretariat. Sixty-eight people were injured in the twin blasts.

