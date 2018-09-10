Third accused convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case

Hyderabad, Sep 10: A court here on Monday convicted a third accused in the 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts.

Tariq Anjum Ehsaan was convicted by the special court for providing shelter to convicted terrorists in the case.

In the 11-year-old case which snuffed out the lives of 44 persons and left 68 others injured, the convicts, Anik Shafique Syeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari - close associates of alleged IM chief Mohammed Riyaz Bhatkal - were pronounced guilty by the Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge (in-charge) T. Srinivas Rao on September 4.

Two other accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik, were acquitted for want of enough evidence.

On 25 August, 2007, 32 persons died in the blast at Gokul Chat, while 12 were killed during laser show at Lumbini Park, opposite Secretariat. Sixty-eight people were injured in the twin blasts.