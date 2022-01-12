YouTube
    Thief in Assam caught red-handed after cooking Khichdi in the middle of burglary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Jan 12: In an unusual yet hilarious incident, a thief broke into a house for stealing valuable items but stopped to cook khichdi in the middle of the burglary. The amusing incident was reported on Monday night from Assam's Guwahati.

    Thief in Assam caught red-handed after cooking Khichdi in the middle of burglary

    The Assam Police took to Twitter to share details of the incident, revealing that the thief was arrested by the police in Guwahati.

    "The curious case of a cereal burglar!" wrote Assam Police on Twitter.

    "Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. "The burglar has been arrested and Guwahati Police is serving him some hot meals."

    Since the tweet being shared, the share has gathered nearly 500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

    One user wrote, "Hahaha....good one. I think since morning he was in planning and execution mode and hence forgot to eat even a morsel." Another wrote, " Whoever is handling your page is very witty kudos and way to go !! Best wishes."

    Read more about:

    robbery robber burglary burglars assam viral news

