They are done says Fadnavis on Thackeray’s Sena after claiming victory in Maha GP polls

New Delhi, Sep 20: The ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance have claimed victory in the Gram Panchayat elections held two days ago. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also claimed victory for the same.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP has become the number 1 party in Maharashtra again. The NCP's Ajit Pawar however claimed that the MVA won most of the seats.

Speaking to media with Shinde by his side, Fadnavis said that the Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena and follows the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. He also tweeted in Marathi congratulating party workers. Shiv Sena led by BJP and Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde won handsomely in the Gram Panchayat elections. The BJP has become the number 1 party again. Heartiest congratulations to all the winning candidates the workers of the Maharashtra BJP, office bearers who strived hard for this success.

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that 259 candidates supported by his party and 40 nominees backed by the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena have been elected as sarpanches in the elections that were held on Sunday.

Voting was held for 547 gram panchayats across 16 districts in the state.

Counting of votes took place on Monday for the elections that were held o a non-party basis. Apart from the gram panchayat polls were held for the post of village sarpanches as well.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule said 259 BJP backed candidates had been elected as sarpanches. He also claimed that 40 nominees backed by the Shiv Sena faction headed by CM Shinde have also been elected as sarpanches.

The MVA comprising the Thackeray led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress however gave out different figures. They said that the BJP won 144, NCP 126 and the Congress 62 seats. They also said that the Shinde faction won 41 and Thackeray faction 37.