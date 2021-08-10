These young minds share imminent plans for AutoForSure

Ongoing epidemics have caused businesses to lose out on economic reasons. The auto business is affected equally or more. That, however, does not change the reality that industries have always tried to revitalize profits in various ways. Recently, we came across AutoForSure, founded by Sarthak Sharma and his roommate, Kushagra Kumar.

Sarthak Sharma and Kushagra Kumar, along with their studies, have launched AutoForSure - an independent booking platform and daily taxi for daily commute to people in their city. Similar to the name represented, it is a platform that ensures the availability of vehicles and drivers.

AutoForSure included collaborating with auto-rickshaws and taxi drivers, registering them on their platform after verifying their profiles, and background checks. These processes increased auto driver's viability and trustworthiness and provided work opportunities for the auto drivers struggling to get work during the pandemic.

AutoForSure is trying to transform the auto transport sector. Particularly concerning the safety of female passengers, AutoForSure also proves to create jobs for unemployed drivers, who are most affected by the epidemic. AutoForSure helps users find the nearest auto-rickshaw or taxi in their area.

They are trying to use digital payment options for all drivers within COVID-19, encouraging fewer transactions. In general, the tourism industry has lost out due to travel restrictions, including in and out of town. The stadium allowed people to contact nearby drivers to get them to their desired locations -AutoForSure assists with doing business in the already affected local tourism industry.

Upon asking what the future holds for AutoForSure, Sarthak Sharma added, "We are trying to develop a favorable ecosystem, where we hear and solve issues of our driver-partners and also focus on providing excellent service to users. We plan to expand our operations by the end of 2021 to more cities.

AutoForSure has already managed to convert 50% of trips to go digital and plan to convert 90%+ of transactions to digital, minimizing the cash usage. We are also helping driver-partners to open their bank accounts to process their online payment payouts.

In few areas, we're planning to go ahead and provide smartphones to our driver-partner who don't have access to one; but wants to work with us. Surely, COVID-19 has slowed down our operations; but AutoForSure managed to proceed with a steady plan."

Kushagra Kumar further added, "Due to ongoing pandemic, we make sure our driver-partners are vaccinated and safe. Safety of everyone remains our priority."

Sarthak Sharma completed his schooling at St. Paul School, New Delhi. In contrast, Kushagra Kumar completed his schooling at Centre Point School, Nagpur. Sarthak Sharma and Kushagra Kumar are currently pursuing engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal.