These incredible images shared by NASA of the Sun in different wavelengths will leave you awestruck

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: These images by NASA showing the Sun in different wavelengths is just fascinating.

NASA in a post on Instagram said that the US Postal Services had recently launched stamps with beautiful images of the Sun. The stamps go on to highlight the different types of solar activity seen on the Sun.

NASA said that the US Postal Service is starting off the summer with new stamps featuring our favourite star, the Sun.

"The stamps, issued June 18, showcase views of the Sun from @nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft. They show the Sun in different wavelengths of light, highlighting various types of solar activity seen on the Sun. Some of these solar activities - like solar flares and coronal mass ejections - can create space weather that affects our technology on Earth and in space," NASA said on Instagram.

The post since being shared has garnered over 40,000 likes. There are scores of comments which say that they are in awe of the images.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 9:38 [IST]