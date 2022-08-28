‘There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat’: PM Modi's veiled dig at opposition

oi-Deepika S

Bhuj, Aug 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments in his home state, but Gujarat ignored them and charted a new path of progress. He was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Bhuj district ahead of Gujarat elections slated later this year.

The Prime Minister recalled the time when Gujarat was hit with one crisis after another. He said, "While Gujarat was dealing with the natural calamity, the period of conspiracies started. In order to defame Gujarat in the country and in the world, one after another conspiracy was hatched to stop the investment here."

The Prime Minister highlighted how even with such a situation at hand, Gujarat became the first state in the country to enact a Disaster Management Act.

"With the inspiration of this act, a similar law was made for the whole country. This act helped every government in the country during the pandemic", he added. He continued that ignoring all the efforts for defaming Gujarat and defying the conspiracies, Gujarat charted a new industrial path. Kutch was one of the big beneficiaries of that.

He said that Kutch has the largest cement plants in the world today. Kutch is second in the world regarding welding pipe manufacturing. World's second largest textile plant is in Kutch. Asia's first SEZ came up in Kutch. Kandla and Mundra ports handle 30 per cent of India's cargo and it produces 30 per cent salt for the country. Kutch produces 2500 MW power generated by solar and wind energy and the largest solar hybrid park is coming up in Kutch.

The Prime Minister further added that Gujarat has a big role to play in the Green House campaign that is going on in the country today. Similarly, when Gujarat makes its mark as the Green House Capital of the world, Kutch will contribute a lot to it.

Recalling one of the Panch Pran - pride in our heritage, that he proclaimed from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister highlighted the prosperity and richness of Kutch. The Prime Minister remarked upon the expertise in city building of the Dholavira.

He said, "Dholavira has been given the status of World Heritage Site only last year. Each brick of Dholavira shows the skills, knowledge and science of our ancestors." Similarly, honouring the freedom fighters who were ignored for long is also part of taking pride in one's heritage. He recalled the privilege of bringing back the remains of Shyamji Krishna Varma. Memorial at Mandvi and Statue of Unity are also major steps in this regard, he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the development of Kutch is a perfect example of a meaningful change with 'Sabka Prayas'. "Kutch is not just a place, but it is a spirit, a living feeling. It is this spirit which shows us the way to the fulfillment of the colossal resolutions of the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal", the Prime Minister said.

Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 20:35 [IST]