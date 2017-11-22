'There are people who can slit Modi's throat': Rabri Devi reacts to Bihar BJP chief's remark

Hitting back at Bihar BJP chief's remark of "chopping off hands" raised against Narendra Modi, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has said that there are "many people" who can chop-off the Prime Minister's hand and "slit his throat".

Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai had on Monday said that any hand or finger raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be "chopped-off".

"Main kehti hoon ki himmat hai to kato, Narendra Modi ka haath aur gala katnewale bhi bahut log hain (I dare them to cut (hands), there are many people who can cut the hands and neck of PM Modi)," the Indian Express quoted Devi as saying at an RJD function where Lalu Prasad Yadav was chosen the party's president for the 10th time.

Rai, on Tuesday, tried to downplay his remarks and said that he was merely trying to convey that those who take the country's pride and security lightly would be dealt with strictly.

"Whatever I said at the function was by using proverbs. Still, if some people are offended by my remarks, I apologise," Rai said on Monday.

Rai, a Lok Sabha MP from Ujiyarpur, is a prominent Yadav leader and was made Bihar BJP chief in December 2016.

