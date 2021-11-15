The United States Remains a Top Choice for Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education Abroad

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: The United States remains a top destination for international students, welcoming over 914,000 international students from over 200 places of origin, according to the 2021 Open Doors Report. Indian students comprised nearly 20 percent of this number, with 167,582 students in the 2020-2021 academic year.

In fact, the United States remained open and welcoming to international students throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the U.S. government and U.S. higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust.

Speaking at the release of the Open Doors report on international student mobility, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin said, "Despite the global pandemic, Indian students were able to apply for visas and travel to the United States. We issued over 62,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This goes to show that the United States remains the destination of choice for Indian students looking to study abroad. We look forward to issuing many more visas in the year to come, to help Indian students achieve their dreams of U.S. study."

Counselor for Cultural and Educational Affairs, Anthony Miranda, stated, "International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security. The United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing world-class practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy." He added, "We value Indian students, as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, and to collectively address current and future global challenges."

The 2021 Fall Snapshot of the Open Doors report, which looks forward to the 2021-2022 academic year, shows a substantial increase in student numbers this year, further affirming that international students value a U.S. education and remain committed to pursuing higher education in the United States.

Students seeking assistance about studying in the United States should download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 14:06 [IST]