The truth always comes out: Rahul targets PM Modi on BBC series

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 24: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial BBC series, saying no amount of banning and frightening people will stop the truth from coming out.

"If you have read our scriptures, if you read Bhagwat Gita or the Upanishads... you can observe that the truth always comes out. You can ban... you can suppress the press... you can control the institutions, you can use CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and all the stuff but truth is truth," Hindustan Times quoted Gandhi as saying.

His statement comes on a day when BBC is set to air the second part of the two-part series 'India: The Modi Question'.

"Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 15:54 [IST]