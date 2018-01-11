The Tashkent Files- Movie on mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Tributes poured in on the 52nd death anniversary of India's second prime minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, the man who gave the iconic slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. Leaders cutting across party paid their tribute.

The Tashkent Files- Movie on mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute in a tweet, "We pay homage to Shastriji on his punya tithi (death anniversary). His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come."

Congress party paid tribute, saying "Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister. He was instrumental in setting up the National Dairy Development Board which then led to the White Revolution."

His died on 11 January 1966 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. His death remains one of biggest mysteries of modern India.

Award-winning filmmaker and writer Vivek Agnihotri are set to direct a movie- 'The Tashkent Files', based on the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri. Agnihotri has roped in ace actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. Still, the hunt is on for the role of Shastri.

