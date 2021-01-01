The Sun has just risen: PM Modi’s mesmerising poem for 2021

Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi is our New Year mantra says PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: Abhi Toh Suraj Ugah Hai is Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's poem for 2021.

The title of the poem in Hindi translates to The Sun has Just Risen and the video features, the PM, soldiers, medical staff and farmers.

On Friday, the government shared a motivating poem by the PM. Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerising and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM, the government said on Twitter.

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

Earlier, PM Modi said, "wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."

The PM had earlier during the day virtually laid the foundation stone of the Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India.

Today, the country has taken a different approach. We have decided to change the approach towards housing. Why should the country not get better technology?" PM Modi said.

The same was conceptualised by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. The project aims at identifying mainstream several innovative technologies from across the the world which are sustainable and disaster resistant.