YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The Sun has just risen: PM Modi’s mesmerising poem for 2021

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Abhi Toh Suraj Ugah Hai is Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's poem for 2021.

    The title of the poem in Hindi translates to The Sun has Just Risen and the video features, the PM, soldiers, medical staff and farmers.

    The Sun has just risen: PM Modi’s mesmerising poem for 2021
    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

    On Friday, the government shared a motivating poem by the PM. Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerising and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM, the government said on Twitter.

    Earlier, PM Modi said, "wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."

    Light House Projects: Country has taken a different approach as PM Modi

    The PM had earlier during the day virtually laid the foundation stone of the Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India.

    Today, the country has taken a different approach. We have decided to change the approach towards housing. Why should the country not get better technology?" PM Modi said.

    The same was conceptualised by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. The project aims at identifying mainstream several innovative technologies from across the the world which are sustainable and disaster resistant.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X