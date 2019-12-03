The rise and fall: An asset analysis of the rebels contesting the Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru, Dec 03: The crucial by-elections will be held in Karnataka on December 5. The elections are important and would decide the fate of the B S Yediyurappa government, which managed to win a trust vote owing to lower numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The elections became necessary after 14 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs resigned and were later disqualified.

The Supreme Court while upholding their disqualification, however said that the order of the Speaker which barred from contesting the elections until the term of the legislative assembly ended was bad in law.

The BJP has fielded all the rebels to contest the elections in the 15 assembly segments. The by-elections are being held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur. Voting would be held on December 5 and the counting would be on December 9, 2019.

Analysing the assets of the rebels, it appears most of them have shown an increase in their affidavit filed before the Election Commission. Let us take a look at the assets of these candidates in comparison to what they had declared in 2018.

K Gopalaiah: He is contesting from the Mahalaxmi Layout constituency. In 2018 he had declared assets worth Rs 10 crore and in 2019 it stands at Rs 17 crore.

A H Vishwanath: Contesting from Hunasuru, his assets in 2018 stood at Rs 3.08 crore. In 2019, he reported a marginal increase and the assets stood at Rs 3.22 crore.

B C Patil: He is contesting from Chikkaballapura and has assets worth Rs 17.5 crore. In 2018 he had declared assets worth Rs 5.5 crore.

MTB Nagaraju: In 2018, his. Assets were worth Rs 1,015 crore and in 2019 it stood at Rs 1,200 crore. He is contesting from the Hoskote assembly constituency.

Anand Singh: Contesting the Vijayanagara seat, Anand Singh's assets grew from Rs 117 crore in 2018 to Rs 220 crore in 2019.

Byrathi Basavaraj: Eyeing a hat-trick, he is contesting from K R Pura. His assets have grown from Rs 90 crore to Rs 118 crore between 2018 and 2019.

S T Somashekhar: From Rs 5.5 crore in 2018 to Rs 8 crore in 2019, he is contesting the elections from Yeshwantpura.

D Sudhkar: In 2018, he was worth RS 15 crore and in 2019 it is Rs 17.5 crore. He is contesting from the Chikkaballapura seat.

Srimant Patil: The candidate for the Kagwad assembly constituency has seen a decrease in assets from Rs 54 crore in 2018 to Rs 30 crore in 2019.

Ramesh Jarkiholi: The leader from Gokak had declared assets worth Rs 122 crore in 2018. In 2019, his assets stand at Rs 92 crore.