The OPPO F7 Flash Sale Observes Tremendous Response Nationwide!

OPPO F7 : All you need to know about the features and specification; Watch Video | Oneindia News

The Chinese mobile handset manufacturer OPPO has recently refreshed its "F" series by unveiling the newest member of the family-the OPPO F7.

Besides a bezel-less and notch-embedded Super Full Screen display, the F7 proudly flaunts tons of other smart features that set it much ahead of the competitive curve.

Only to recall, the OPPO F7 flaunts a top-quality 25MP front camera, which itself is quite an impressive feat. In this handset, OPPO has also redefined its proprietary AI Beauty Technology that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence to drastically enhance the selfies that you take.

And if that wasn't enough, the phone has been meticulously designed to look as good as the selfies you take. It comes in two colour variants-Moonlight Silver and Solar Red-and it features an industry-first Super Full Screen display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels.

While the open sale of this new device is scheduled to begin from 9th of April, yesterday (2nd April) was F7's very first and super-exciting flash sale! Limited units of this truly incredible mobile device were available across 777 OPPO flagship stores spanning all over India!

What was even more exciting in this exclusive flash sale, you ask? Well, buyers, who purchased with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, earned extra cashback of 5 percent! Yes, and to top it, they earned 120GB of Jio 4G data along with one year's screen replacement services, for free!!

In case you've missed the F7's Flash Sale, you need not worry, since we have got it all covered for you. We were present right at ground zero-the newly designed OPPO showroom at Church Street, Bangalore-to bring the entire experience right in front of you. Let's find out what went down.

Even on an overcast day, tons (literally, tons!) of OPPO fans and loyal OPPO customers had lined up since morning outside the showroom, eagerly waiting to have their first glimpse of the OPPO F7. We interacted with a bunch of super-excited OPPO fans in order to find out what they have to say about this neoteric device.

Kavya, a young working professional, feels that the Solar Red version of the F7 perfectly suits her personality, as it resembles a similar vibrance and class. "Although, the F7 is going to be my very first experience with OPPO, but I already find the selfie camera absolutely stunning," she adds.

On the other hand, college-goer, Prajwal, feels, "The Super Full Screen of the F7 and the resolution is indeed a class-apart among today's existing Android phones." Being an avid gamer himself, he is "loving the viewing experience that this device is offering, be it while gaming, or watching movies, or normal day-to-day use."

Another selfie-addict, Shruti, had been nothing short of drooling, after getting her hands on the OPPO F7: "This AI Beauty makes me look so pretty!" While speaking of the AI Stickers, she adds, "I think I'm going to forget Snapchat now".

While some praised the F7's sleek and precise designing, some found the device's AI powered in-built application futuristic and totally commendable.

To talk more about its AI features, the F7 flaunts OPPO's AI Beauty 2.0 that precisely recognizes 296 facial recognition points, references each subject within an image against a global database, and beautifies each facial feature separately. Oh yes, it is capable of providing differentiated beautification touches for men and women in a group selfie, too! F7's AI capabilities also help the device's battery run longer by optimizing all the processor-intensive apps at the same time.

But the AI prowess of the OPPO F7 is not limited to the above-mentioned features. There are ample other features that definitely place this mobile device well among the best of the season! To find out what those features are, push the door of your nearest OPPO showroom now!

The OPPO F7 will be available in stores and online on 9th of April. But pre-order has already begun.

So hurry!

