In Rajya Sabha PM gives emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The person replacing Ghulam Nabi Azad as leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha will have a difficult time matching his work. He was not only concerned about his party, but also about the country and the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Saba.

We bid farewell to the Rajya Sabha MPs who have played a vital role in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. I recall my numerous interactions with Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz. Their passion for Jammu and Kashmir's progress is noteworthy, the PM also said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worried about his party, but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India's development, the PM also added.

The one who will replace Azad in RS will have a tough time matching him: PM

Where do I begin about Shamsher Singh Manhas. I have worked with him for years. We have travelled on scooters together, while working to strengthen the party. His attendance record in the House is admirable. He was MP when key decisions were made relating to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi also said.

I will never forget the services of Azaad and Pranab Mukherjee when the people of Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Add was constantly following up and he so concerned as though members of his own family were stuck.

I have known Ghulam Nabi Azad for years now. We were chief ministers together. We had interacted even before I became the CM of Gujarat. He has a passion for gardening, which not many know. Posts come and go and one must learn how to handle these from Azad. I would consider him a true friend, the PM also said.