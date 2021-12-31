Seven-day home quarantine compulsory for passengers landing in Mumbai from Dubai

Lockdown-like Curbs to return in Mumbai? Here's what health minister Rajesh Tope said

Mumbai on alert: Security tightened over intelligence report on possible Khalistani terrorist attacks

141 Mumbai residents without travel history tested positive for Omicron, says BMC

The new COVID-19 wave could be the worst in Mumbai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 31: The new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said here on Thursday while appealing people to follow the norms.

The Maharashtra capital on Wednesday reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, a big jump compared to 283 cases on December 20, PTI reported.

The new wave could be more terrible, therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states, Pednekar told reporters here.

Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children, she said.

"Hence it is necessary to be careful," she added.

Appealing people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior, Pednekar said she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

The civic body has ordered the closing of an illumination show on Bandra Reclamation as it was attracting crowds, the Mayor informed.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 9:49 [IST]