    The man who will hang Nirbhaya’s killers will earn Rs 80,000 for the execution

    New Delhi, Mar 18: With the hanging of Nirbhaya's killers set for March 20, preparations are on in full swing.

    The jail authorities have procured 8 sets of Manila ropes. While four of them would be used the rest are being kept on standby. The gallows for the dummy hangings have already been readied and the hangman Pawan is all geared up for the D-Day.

    Dummy hangings would be undertaken today in presence of the officials. On Tuesday, a team of jail authorities reached Meerut to escort hangman to Delhi. This is incidentally the fourth time that he is being brought to Delhi from Meerut. The hanging has been postponed twice already after the convicts decided to exercise further legal rights. As of today, one of the convicts has preferred a second mercy petition. There are also petitions that have been filed before the International Court of Justice and the National Human Rights Commission. Legal experts however say that the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies under the Indian legal system and hence there will be no further delay in the hanging.

    Three days before hanging, Nirbhaya convict Akshay files second mercy petition

    Meanwhile the Tihar jail authorities have fixed Rs 20,000 as the sum to be paid to Pawan per hanging. This would mean, he would earn Rs 80,000 for all the four hangings.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
