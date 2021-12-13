YouTube
    The importance of the Kasi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a keen interest in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project. The project connects the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats along the River Ganga.

    It would ensure easy movement of pilgrims and devotees between the ghatts and the Temple. Earlier the pilgrims have to pass through the congested streets to reach the Temple.

    The first phase of the project has been built on a cost of Rs 339 crore and the same is spread across 5 lakh square feet and has 23 buildings. The foundation stone was laid in 2019 and the overall cost of the project is Rs 800 crore.

    For this 300 properties have been acquired and 1,400 shopkeepers and home owners were rehabilitated.

    Over 40 ancient Temples were discovered during the work on the project A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that the Temples were restored while ensuring that there were no changes in the original structure.

