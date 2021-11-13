The importance of arresting Bengal origin naxal, Kishan da who had rs 1 crore bounty on his head

New Delhi, Nov 13: A top naxalite leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head has been arrested in Jharkhand. The police have also arrested his wife Sheela Marandi who is also a member of the CPI (Maoist).

Bose a senior leader of the outfit's central command is wanted in several acts of terror. He is also the secretary of the CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau.

The police while acting on a tip off by the Intelligence Bureau arrested the duo. Bose hails from West Bengal was in charge of naxal activities in several states including Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

He was operating in the Saranda forests the police also said.

His arrest is extremely crucial as he holds a lot of information about the naxalite operations. In 2017, he was part of a retirement scheme which the naxals had come up with to revamp the movement.

The naxalites had taken a decision to overhaul the leadership. The central leadership had asked the leaders to utilise the valuable experience of these aged cadres through mass organisations, forums, and various other methods.

"We have to make such decisions in view of the interests of the movement and with the acceptance of the respective veteran comrades," the circular said.

According to CPI (Maoist), apart from overhauling the organisation, the issue of retiring veterans arose due to the need for protecting them, especially in areas where central and state forces may target them.

The services of these veterans can then be used to build up a movement in areas where there is a need, PTI had reported.

Although most of the top brass of CPI (Maoist) are above 60, the circular, however, does not mention any cut-off age for veterans likely to be relieved.

CPI (Maoist) general secretary Ganapathy (Mupalla Laxman Rao) is 67 years old; the head of the eastern regional bureau, Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, is 72 and central military commission chief Vasavaraj is 62 years old.

Sonu, in-charge of the Maoist headquarters of Dandakaranya, is 60 years old so is Sonuand Anand, who heads the central regional bureau.

According to a senior officer of West Bengal Police who has closely monitored the Maoist insurgency in the state from 2008-2011 till the death of Kishenji in November 2011, this is not a new trend and has been witnessed in the past during the Naxalite movement in the late 1960-70s.

"Those who were active in the 70s worked as overground activist for Maoists in 2008-2011. They organised meetings, seminars in support of Maoists," the officer told mediapersons.

He pointed out that most of the underground Maoist leaders and cadres don't have any cases against them as their identity is not known.

"Only a limited percentage of the Maoist leaders and cadres have cases against them. So those who don't have cases can try to use this offer by the Maoists to work overground, he said.

