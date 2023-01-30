Former US Secretary of State Pompeo says counterpart Sushma was not 'important' but hit it off with Jaishankar

The Hindu journalist mocks EAM S Jaishankar over 'Lord Krishna, Hanuman were greatest diplomats' remarks

India

oi-Prakash KL

The scribe, on Twitter, mocked the External Affairs Minister for claiming that Lord Krishna and Hanuman were the greatest diplomats.

Chennai, Jan 30: A journalist from a leading daily apparently mocked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his remarks on Lord Krishna and Hanuman on Twitter, but the chairman of the daily was quick to disown the remarks saying that the publication does not represent its position.

The Hindu journalist S Anandan mocked S Jaishankar's remarks where he claimed that Lord Krishna Hanuman were the greatest diplomats in India. He shared the screenshot of a story related to the External Affair Minister's comment and wrote, "Which batch of IFS, sir?"

Malini Parthasarathy retweeted his post and said, "This sneering and disrespectful tweet does NOT represent the position of @the_hindu. [sic]" She was then targeted by the leftists for criticising her own staff. Giving clarification over her decision to disown the disrespectful tweet, she said, "This is no defensive tweet. @the_hinduis proud of its independent editorial stance on issues based on our own careful scrutiny of facts. It has never been our style to insult people whether Ministers or otherwise. Simple as that, no need to read sinister design into every tweet! [sic]"

It was believed that the journalist who made the disrespectful comment was a member of their family. However, Parathasarathy denied it. "Second clarification, @Anandans76 is not a member of the family. He is a staff member, [sic]" she added.

'They won't say Christian nationalist': Jaishankar slams foreign media

BJP leader Khusbhu Sundar welcomed The Hindu Group's chairperson's clarification as she wrote, "Glad you have spoken Malini. Respect 🙏🙏. [sic] "Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

During an interaction with the audience in Pune in Maharashtra during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way', Jaishankar said, "Lord Shri Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. I am saying this very seriously."

According to him, they were best diplomats if they are looked in the perspective of diplomacy, what situation they were in, what mission was given to them, how they had handled the situation. "Hanumanji, he had gone ahead of the mission, he had contacted Goddess Sita, burnt Lanka...he was a multi-purpose diplomat," PTI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

'Like Pandavas, even India can't choose its neighbours': Jaishankar on Pakistan

S Jaishankar claimed that in today's discourse, he could give an equivalent for every concept from the Hindu epic Mahabharat for the world's 10 big strategic concepts pertaining to international relations.

"If you say today it is a multi-polar world, at that time what was happening in Kurukshetra (the site of the battle of Mahabharat), that was multi-polar Bharat, where there were different rajya (kingdoms), they were told 'you are with them, you are with me'...a couple of them were non-aligned...like Balram and Rukma," he added. He said now people say it is a globalised world, there is interdependence, there is constraint.

"What was Arjuna's dilemma, it was constraint, that he was emotionally interdependent...that how do I fight against my relatives. That was not material interdependence, but it was emotional interdependence," he said.

"We sometimes say Pakistan did this or that, and we will show strategic patience. The best example of strategic patience is the way Lord Krishna handled Shishupal. He (Lord Krishna) forgave him 100 times," he said.

With inputs from agencies