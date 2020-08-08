YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The final moments of the ill fated Boeing 737 that crashed in Kerala

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: The ill fatted Boeing 737 aircraft had made two attempts to land on Runway 10 at Kozhikode according to the flight radar.

    The Director General of Civil Aviation said in a statement, 'the plane after landing continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two pieces.'

    The final moments of the ill fated Boeing 737 that crashed in Kerala

    Flightradar24, a Swedish firm which shows real-time commercial flight tracking indicated that the Boeing 737 NG that came from Dubai with 190 people on board tried to land twice.

    Kerala plane crash: Political leaders offer condolences for those killed in tragic incident

    Initial reports say that the plane overshot the due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts.

    The airport at Kozhikode had a tabletop runway. It is located on the top of a plateau with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice that drops into a gorge. Owing to safety issues several international airlines had stopped flying bigger aircrafts including the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 into this airport.

    Kozhikode has the shortest runway among the four airports in Kerala. What made the runway even more unsafe was the heavy rains that had damaged it.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india kerala plane crash

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue