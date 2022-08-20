The excise policy case by the CBI against Sisodia explained

New Delhi, Aug 20: Delhi's deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Raids were conducted at Sisodia's home and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday by the CBI. From Sisodia, the CBI seized several documents, a computer and his mobile phone. Sisodia has been named as the first accused in the case.

The case against Sisodia, explained:

The FIR filed by the CBI says that Sisodia and other public servants took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of the competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender.

At least two payments in crores were allegedly made to close associates of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendra the owner of Indospirit one of the liquor traders involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the new policy, the FIR also said.

Sisodia's close associates were actively involved in the managing and diverting the funds collected from the liquor licensees for the accused involved in the case. The deputy CM's associates had collected Rs 4 to 5 crore in two payments, the FIR further states.

There are a total of 15 persons including Sisodia who have been named by the CBI as accused. A company managed by an associate of Sisodia was paid Rs 1 crore the CBI alleged. The liquor companies and middlemen were actively involved in the irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise police, the CBI also said. Licences were handed over to private players following the launch of the policy in November, the CBI further added.

The CBI said that Sisodia introduced the policy on who would be allowed to sell liquor in Delhi and the same was announced without the permission of the 1 Lieutenant Governor, who is the centre's representative in Delhi.

Saturday, August 20, 2022, 9:20 [IST]