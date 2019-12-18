The entire country is burning, your job is to douse the fire: Mamata attacks Amit Shah

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Dec 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah over violent protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. Attacking Shah, Mamata stated that his job is not to set the nation on fire but to put it out.

Mamata had said earlier that she won't allow excercise of NCR and CAB in Bengal. Today, pointing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, the TMC supremo said the BJP government has brought "satyanaash" (disaster) for everyone in the country.

Today after leading a protest march against the new citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata. Targeting the saffron brigade the Bengal CM said that after the demolition of Babri Masjid there was tension across the nation but later people were living in peace. But the peace and harmony have disrupted again ever since the BJP came to power again.

She slammed the Modi governent over the Kashmir issue, and now the impact of CAA in Assam and Tripura.

Urging the Union Home Minister to ensure peace and harmony, the TMC supremo said, "The entire country is burning. Your job is to douse the fire,"

The Citizenship Amendment Act has erupted violence and arson across the country, many public proerty has been lost in the protest. People vandlised vehicles, public transports like buses and railway stations were set ablaze. Normal life was disrupted due to the rotest against the CAA.

Mamata appealed to Shah to take care of the country and "control" his cadres, besides this, she also recapitulated her stand, opposing implementation of the NRC and the amended Citizenship Act saying they were "two sides of the same coin".

She criticised the BJP for allegedly planning to turn the entire country into a detention centre.

Mamata who has been at the forefront of opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new Citizenship Amendment Act, has already conducted two protest marches across the city this week.