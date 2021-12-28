THE CORONA SAGA……..‘CONFIDENT SIGNS’ FOR 2022.
I am a Constant and Steadfast optimist...!
As 2021 Closes Shut,
Leaving a trail of Compounded Suffering
Induced by the ongoing Ceaseless Spread
Of the Cursed Structure virus,
Man looks Confidently and Surely forward
To Comfortable and Safer Times in 2022.
And for this,
The Clear Set of Codes and Surmises are:
Covering Society with Vaccinations.
Central Supervisory directive now mandates
The Covering Shot (booster) for those Crossed Sixty
And for Health Care Service delivery teams.
[Note: Vaccines Do Not Curb Spread,
But they do Control Significantly the disease effect,
Reducing Crippling Sequelae and the
Compressive Strain on the Crumbling Staff
Of our Choked, Stuffed hospitals]
Covid Specific behaviour norms,
Be Commanded Seriously for a while more.
Cover Screen (masks) and
Clean Sanitizing of hands a must.
Crowd Swarms not to be allowed,
Closed Space events to be put on hold.
Common Subsistence livelihoods must continue
Travels to be Cut Short and only
For Crucial Summons.
The optimism Comes Specifically
From the Community Scientific, who
In their Collective Studies assure us
The Cease and Stop of pandemics
Is when the Cursed Strain of germ
Mutates itself Chip-chop and Swift
To Carry its Survival for long, and yet
Lose its Cunning Strengths of disease,
Thus, Cooling its Spite against humans.
This has been Covids 19's Street ways too,
With Omicron having many Changed Spikes
Making it spread Corruptly Swift
But yet Charitably and Sympathetically milder,
As it Charges and Seeks ways to infect humans.
Meanwhile, our Clan Swarm (herd) immunity
Gains Collective Strength, and this aids
Our Combating Strategies.
And so we Contemplate and Speculate
The end of our Circumspect Session
With the Corona Syndrome.
We await a Clear Summer in 2022,
Of Cash Slowdown's reversal,
Return of Children to Schools, and
College Students getting their due.
Of Choice and Styles that reflect
Cheerful Smiling times of a
Courageous Society that
Crossed the Span of the
Covid 19 Sars Virus.
(Dr C S Rajan is a Consultant Surgeon, Bengaluru)