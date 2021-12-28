YouTube
    THE CORONA SAGA……..‘CONFIDENT SIGNS’ FOR 2022.

    By Dr. C S Rajan
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    I am a Constant and Steadfast optimist...!

    THE CORONA SAGA……..‘CONFIDENT SIGNS’ FOR 2022.

    As 2021 Closes Shut,
    Leaving a trail of Compounded Suffering
    Induced by the ongoing Ceaseless Spread
    Of the Cursed Structure virus,
    Man looks Confidently and Surely forward
    To Comfortable and Safer Times in 2022.
    And for this,

    The Clear Set of Codes and Surmises are:

    Covering Society with Vaccinations.
    Central Supervisory directive now mandates
    The Covering Shot (booster) for those Crossed Sixty
    And for Health Care Service delivery teams.
    [Note: Vaccines Do Not Curb Spread,
    But they do Control Significantly the disease effect,
    Reducing Crippling Sequelae and the
    Compressive Strain on the Crumbling Staff
    Of our Choked, Stuffed hospitals]

    Covid Specific behaviour norms,
    Be Commanded Seriously for a while more.
    Cover Screen (masks) and
    Clean Sanitizing of hands a must.
    Crowd Swarms not to be allowed,
    Closed Space events to be put on hold.
    Common Subsistence livelihoods must continue
    Travels to be Cut Short and only
    For Crucial Summons.

    The optimism Comes Specifically
    From the Community Scientific, who
    In their Collective Studies assure us
    The Cease and Stop of pandemics
    Is when the Cursed Strain of germ
    Mutates itself Chip-chop and Swift
    To Carry its Survival for long, and yet
    Lose its Cunning Strengths of disease,
    Thus, Cooling its Spite against humans.

    This has been Covids 19's Street ways too,
    With Omicron having many Changed Spikes
    Making it spread Corruptly Swift
    But yet Charitably and Sympathetically milder,
    As it Charges and Seeks ways to infect humans.
    Meanwhile, our Clan Swarm (herd) immunity
    Gains Collective Strength, and this aids
    Our Combating Strategies.

    And so we Contemplate and Speculate
    The end of our Circumspect Session
    With the Corona Syndrome.
    We await a Clear Summer in 2022,
    Of Cash Slowdown's reversal,
    Return of Children to Schools, and
    College Students getting their due.

    Of Choice and Styles that reflect
    Cheerful Smiling times of a
    Courageous Society that
    Crossed the Span of the
    Covid 19 Sars Virus.

    (Dr C S Rajan is a Consultant Surgeon, Bengaluru)

