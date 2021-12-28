THE CORONA SAGA……..‘CONFIDENT SIGNS’ FOR 2022.

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

By Dr. C S Rajan

I am a Constant and Steadfast optimist...!

As 2021 Closes Shut,

Leaving a trail of Compounded Suffering

Induced by the ongoing Ceaseless Spread

Of the Cursed Structure virus,

Man looks Confidently and Surely forward

To Comfortable and Safer Times in 2022.

And for this,

The Clear Set of Codes and Surmises are:

Covering Society with Vaccinations.

Central Supervisory directive now mandates

The Covering Shot (booster) for those Crossed Sixty

And for Health Care Service delivery teams.

[Note: Vaccines Do Not Curb Spread,

But they do Control Significantly the disease effect,

Reducing Crippling Sequelae and the

Compressive Strain on the Crumbling Staff

Of our Choked, Stuffed hospitals]

Covid Specific behaviour norms,

Be Commanded Seriously for a while more.

Cover Screen (masks) and

Clean Sanitizing of hands a must.

Crowd Swarms not to be allowed,

Closed Space events to be put on hold.

Common Subsistence livelihoods must continue

Travels to be Cut Short and only

For Crucial Summons.

The optimism Comes Specifically

From the Community Scientific, who

In their Collective Studies assure us

The Cease and Stop of pandemics

Is when the Cursed Strain of germ

Mutates itself Chip-chop and Swift

To Carry its Survival for long, and yet

Lose its Cunning Strengths of disease,

Thus, Cooling its Spite against humans.

This has been Covids 19's Street ways too,

With Omicron having many Changed Spikes

Making it spread Corruptly Swift

But yet Charitably and Sympathetically milder,

As it Charges and Seeks ways to infect humans.

Meanwhile, our Clan Swarm (herd) immunity

Gains Collective Strength, and this aids

Our Combating Strategies.

And so we Contemplate and Speculate

The end of our Circumspect Session

With the Corona Syndrome.

We await a Clear Summer in 2022,

Of Cash Slowdown's reversal,

Return of Children to Schools, and

College Students getting their due.

Of Choice and Styles that reflect

Cheerful Smiling times of a

Courageous Society that

Crossed the Span of the

Covid 19 Sars Virus.

(Dr C S Rajan is a Consultant Surgeon, Bengaluru)