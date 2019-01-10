The Accidental Prime Minister: Advocate who filed plea against Anupam Kher

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 10: The lawyer who had filed petition against then PM Manmohan Singh for the decision to award the Bharat Ratna to Sachin Tendulkar is once again is in news for a plea against 'The Accidental Prime Minister' satrring Anupam Kher. The man is none other than Sudhir Kumar Ojha who is famous for dragging politicians, Bollywood stars to Muzaffarpur court.

A local court in Muzaffarpur has ordered to register an FIR against actor Anupam Kher and 13 others in connection with the petition filed by advocate Sudhir Ojha against the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. The complaint, filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, alleged that several public figures had been lampooned in the movie.

According to reports, he also claimed that the film projected the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and BSP chief Mayawati to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in a very poor light.

Filing petitions against celebrities not new for the lawyer. In 2013, Ojha had filed a criminal complaint case against the then Prime Minister Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Ojah challenged the decision to award the Bharat Ratna to Sachin Tendulkar. He has charged the Prime Minister with hurting "people's sentiments".

By 2013, at least one case was pending against top personalities, notably, Sushil Kumar Modi, Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. Till 2013, he has filed 490 cases, which includes 100 against famous personalities, in the civil court, vigilance court and high court.