Thanks to Air India, Muscat bound passenger boards Mumbai flight

Thanks to faulty boarding pass scanner and confusion among Air India employees, that a passenger, who was to fly to Muscat from New Delhi, boarded a Mumbai bound flight. The passenger, however, realised at the last moment that he was on the wrong plane and alerted the flight staff, who then helped him alight the Mumbai flight.

By the time passenger realised that he was on the wrong plane, the Mumbai-bound flight (AI 024) had already started taxing towards to runway. The plane had to be stopped so that the passenger could alight.

All this happened because the boarding card scanner was out of order and the AI officials had to do the manual checking of boarding passes of all the passengers.

It is quite obvious now that that AI staff which checked the boarding pass were not alert enough to notice that passenger is being directed to a wrong flight. Many a times passengers do get confused at the airports because of many entry gates and proceed toward wrong entry gates by mistake. At such times, it is the duty of the airline staff to guide to the passenger to the right entry gate.

The incident clearly shows that the airline staff was not alert enough which led to this sort of confusion. The Air India, as per reports, has suspended two employees in connection with this incident.

OneIndia News