    Thane: Pet turtle dies after falling from 20th floor, owner booked

    Thane, May 12: Police on Wednesday registered a case against a man after his pet turtle fell to death from his residence in a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said. The turtle fell from the man's flat, located on the 20th floor of the building in Majiwada area, on May 1, he said.

    Representational Image
    The case against its owner, Pratik Uttam Chore, was registered at Kapurbawdi police station based on complaint lodged by two NGOs, the official said. The offence was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

    It was a red-eared slider turtle, police said, adding that investigation into the case was on and no arrest has been made so far.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 22:59 [IST]
    X