'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth stays away from birthday celebrations

Today superstar Rajinikanth has stayed away from celebrating his 67th birthday. This is the third time Rajinikanth has chosen to stay away from the birthday celebrations.

However, fans have gathered outside his Poes Garden house to get a glimpse of their Thalaivar. Fans are highly disappointed for not meeting and seeing him, as he left his Poes Garden house to some unknown place!

Fans have thronged the road and waiting in front of his Ragavendra Kalayana Mandapa at Kodambakkam in Chennai.

According to reports, Rajinikanth chose for a low-key birthday following Cyclone Ochki, in which nearly 500 Tamil fishermen are still missing and 40 people had died. But this happens to be the third year.

On the occasion of his birthday, the second look of upcoming of 'Kaalaa' was released at midnight.

Tamil Nadu: Fans gather outside Rajinikanth's residence in Chennai to celebrate his 67th birthday. pic.twitter.com/6kFMj8GcVs — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

