Terror funding: NIA raids at Manipur, Nagaland lead to recovery of Rs 82 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 15: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Manipur and Nagaland in connection with a terror funding case.

The case relates to a terror funding case relating to the NSCN (IM) wherein unaccounted funds were being taken by one Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland. Jamir is said to be working for the NSCN (IM) and was arrested while carrying cash to the tune of Rs 72 lakh.

The searches conducted by the NIA at the homes of Jamir's associates led to the recovery of Rs 82.6 lakh. In addition to this, the NIA has also recovered digital devices, 15 smart phones, one hard disk, one pen drive, one memory card and four laptops.

The NIA also. Found certain insurgency and extortion related literature and incriminating documents. It was revealed that the unaccounted money was being used for the purchase of property. Meanwhile the NIA is looking for an absconding accused, Pungting Shimrang.