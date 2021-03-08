Moving embassy to Jerusalem: After US, Guatemala does the same; Paraguay next

Embassy blast: Role of Jaish-ul-Hind under scanner, but it could be a false flag

Terror at Israel Embassy: Iran’s Quds force used local module to plant bomb

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Indian investigating agencies have learnt that the Quds force of Iran was behind the terror plot at the Israel Embassy in Delhi in January.

The agencies have also found that a local module was used to plant the bomb. Investigators say that the bomb was a low intensity one and this clearly suggests that the group did not want any casualty. Further, Iran also did not want to rub a friendly nation like India the wrong way. It was clearly aimed at sending a message to Israel, officials tell OneIndia.

The Israel Embassy blast case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency last month.

Israel Embassy blast: NIA, Mossad exchange leads

While several leads have emerged from the investigation into the low intensity blast that took place outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, there are more pointers towards an Iran angle.

While there is nothing conclusive as yet owing to the false flags, officials in New Delhi say that the probe into the Iran angle is on and some of the leads are pretty strong.

After observing the CCTV footage, the cops found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and was questioned by the Delhi Police.