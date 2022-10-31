Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue ops in full swing as Indian Army uses drones for search

'Terrible, shocking': World leaders condole tragic bridge collapse in Morbi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 31: World leaders on Monday extended their condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

In a message which was published on the Kremlin website on Monday, Putin said, "Dear Ms President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt condolences over the tragic bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat. "

Gujarat bridge collapse: 12 members of BJP MP's family dead

Nepal's Prime Minister Deuba took to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of "precious lives".

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Deuba tweeted.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) October 31, 2022

British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, also condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi tragedy.

"Terrible, shocking news from Gujarat," he wrote along with a BBC report on the collapse incident.

Singapore's high commissioner to India, Simon Wong, said he was saddened over loss of lives in the cable bridge collapse in Morbi.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of many lives due to the collapse of the cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and the injured. Our hearts are with the people of Gujarat," he tweeted.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia also expressed sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of India, due to the unfortunate collapse of a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which caused a number of casualties.

Over 130 people have lost their lives so far after a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repair, collapsed on Sunday evening.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 16:33 [IST]