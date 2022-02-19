YouTube
    Temperatures set to rise next fortnight after wet winter, says IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 19: After a wet winter, minimum temperatures are set to rise across the country from next fortnight, the weather office said on Thursday.

    However, parts of extreme southern peninsula and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience above normal rainfall, it said.

    Temperatures set to rise next fortnight after wet winter, says IMD

    In the extended range forecast for the next two weeks, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dry weather is very likely over remaining parts of the country during most days of the week.

    It said there is likely to be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country between February 24 to March 2.

    The weather office said various broad scale features, sea conditions and model guidance indicate that cyclogenesis is not likely over the North Indian Ocean during the ensuing two weeks.

    It said all India cumulative rainfall during this year's winter Season till February 16 was above the long period average (LPA) by 61.6 per cent and over northwest India, it was above LPA by 72 per cent.

    The weather office said strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) were likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 19 and 20.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:56 [IST]
    X