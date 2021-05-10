'Have lost all hope': COVID positive actor Rahul Vohra dies at 32 after final Facebook post

Telugu TV anchor and actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR dies of Covid-19

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, May 10: Telugu anchor and actor TNR aka Thummala Narsimha Reddy who rose to fame through YouTube passed away on Monday morning in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 related complications.

According to reports, TNR suffered breathing problems due to a significant decrease in his oxygen levels and breathed his last on Monday.

Actors like Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and Vishnu Manchu, among others, expressed their grief and disbelief over the sudden demise of TNR.

TNR shot to fame as a character actor with films such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, etc. He was also popular for his YouTube show, Frankly with TNR.