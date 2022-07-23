YouTube
    Television actor Deepesh Bhan dies at 41

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 23: Television actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan in the well-known TV series 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', passed away on Saturday morning. The actor was aged 41.

    His untimely death has shocked his fans and well-wishers. "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔," TV actor Kavita Kaushik said in her condolence tweet.

    Television actor Deepesh Bhan
    He was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and he was rushed to the hospital. "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together. Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor," his co-actor Charrul Malik told The Times of India.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 14:20 [IST]
