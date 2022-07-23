Television actor Deepesh Bhan dies at 41

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 23: Television actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan in the well-known TV series 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', passed away on Saturday morning. The actor was aged 41.

His untimely death has shocked his fans and well-wishers. "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔," TV actor Kavita Kaushik said in her condolence tweet.

He was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and he was rushed to the hospital. "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together. Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor," his co-actor Charrul Malik told The Times of India.

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 14:20 [IST]