YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana to witness rains in next 3 days; Met department issues yellow alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, May 09: A Yellow Alert has been issued for Telangana amid a forecast of summer rains in different parts of the State during the next three days.

    Telangana to witness rains in next 3 days; Met department issues yellow alert

    Isolated places in the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next three days.

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department- Hyderabad forecast issued on Sunday, the next four days could see light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Telangana.

    Cyclone Asani has been rapidly intensifying, indicating the extent of Bay of Bengal warming at this time of the year. The active low-pressure system that prevailed over the region had rapidly intensified at least three stages on Saturday - into a well-marked low-pressure system, a depression, and a deep depression by night.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather rains telangana cyclone

    Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X