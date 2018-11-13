  • search

Telangana polls: HC wants manifestos reviewed

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 13: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the Election Commission to review the manifestos of political parties.

    Telangana polls: HC wants manifestos reviewed

    The court directed the EC to inform it by next Monday about the steps taken to review the manifestos of the political parties for the Telangana assembly elections.

    Also Read | Telangana elections: Restrictions imposed on campaign time in naxal belts

    A Division Bench comprising Justices T B Radhakrishna and S V Bhatt issued the directive on a PIL. The PIL filed by M Narayana Charyulu sought a directive to the political parties to give written assurances of the promises made.

    Read more about:

    hyderabad high court election commission political parties telangana telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue