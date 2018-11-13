Telangana polls: HC wants manifestos reviewed

Hyderabad, Nov 13: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the Election Commission to review the manifestos of political parties.

The court directed the EC to inform it by next Monday about the steps taken to review the manifestos of the political parties for the Telangana assembly elections.

A Division Bench comprising Justices T B Radhakrishna and S V Bhatt issued the directive on a PIL. The PIL filed by M Narayana Charyulu sought a directive to the political parties to give written assurances of the promises made.