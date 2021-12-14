Former IAS officer A K Sharma is BJP’s MLC candidate in UP

Telangana MLC Election Results 2021: Counting of votes is underway

Hyderabad, Dec 14: Counting of votes for the six seats of Telangana's legislative council is underway on Tuesday. The election was held on Friday and witnessed 96.7 per cent voter turnout.

The fate of 26 candidates will be decided by 5,326 voters.

After six TRS candidates - Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Nizamabad), Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju (Rangareddy), K Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Mahbubnagar) and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) - were elected unanimously, the elections for the remaining six seats including Adilabad and Medak, Khammam seats was held on 10 December.The

TRS has expressed its confidence in winning all the six seats, while BJP-supported independent candidate and TRS rebel Sardar Ravinder Singh is hoping to throw a surprise by winning Karimnagar.

The results are expected to be out by noon.