YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana MLC Election Results 2021: Counting of votes is underway

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Dec 14: Counting of votes for the six seats of Telangana's legislative council is underway on Tuesday. The election was held on Friday and witnessed 96.7 per cent voter turnout.

    Telangana MLC Election Results 2021: Counting of votes to be held today

    The fate of 26 candidates will be decided by 5,326 voters.

    After six TRS candidates - Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Nizamabad), Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju (Rangareddy), K Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Mahbubnagar) and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) - were elected unanimously, the elections for the remaining six seats including Adilabad and Medak, Khammam seats was held on 10 December.The

    TRS has expressed its confidence in winning all the six seats, while BJP-supported independent candidate and TRS rebel Sardar Ravinder Singh is hoping to throw a surprise by winning Karimnagar.

    The results are expected to be out by noon.

    More MLC News  

    Read more about:

    mlc telangana

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X