Telangana local body chief kicks woman after she slapped him with a slipper over land dispute

Hyderabad, June 18: In a shocking incident in Telangana, a public representative kicked a woman in the chest after she allegedly hit him with a slipper on Sunday. According to the police, the incident is the result of a land dispute between both the parties involved in the fight.

The video of the ugly spate has gone viral on social media now. In the video, a leader belonging of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was seen allegedly kicking a woman in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

In the video, I Gopi, the president of Dharpally Mandal (a rural local body), is seen kicking the woman, after she hit him with her footwear even as one of her relatives pushed him to the ground, police said adding the incident happened over a civil dispute pertaining to sale of land.

The police said a case has been registered against Gopi under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the woman's complaint.

Gopi also filed a counter complaint following which a case was registered against the woman and some of her relatives over trespass and damaging his property, police said.

In the complaint, the woman has stated that last year Gopi sold her a plot which also comprised a house for Rs 33.72 lakh for which registration was done in her name.

He had till date not handed over the property and had been threatening her, police said.

On Sunday, the woman went with her relatives to Gopi's house to demand that the property be handed over. A heated argument broke out after which the woman allegedly hit him with her footwear. Gopi then allegedly kicked the woman, police said.

People on social media had criticised the behaviour of the Telangana politician who assaulted the woman in front of all. His supporters, however, alleged that their leader was provoked by the woman as she was the one who first attacked him with a slipper.

