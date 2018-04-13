Telangana Inter Result 1st and 2nd year Result 2018 declared

The Telangana Inter Result 1st and 2nd year Result 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

For 2018, the Telangana Inter Board Exam 2018 was conducted in the month of February and March. The exams for the first year began from February 28 and the second year exams started from March 2. The practical exams for general intermediate courses ended on February 21. Ever since the completion of board examination, the TSBIE has started extensive efforts to bring out the Telangana Inter Results on time. To this end, the board had implemented several innovative measures and new policies. The most noteworthy among them include setting up of evaluation camps across the state, where thousands of teachers worked for over a fortnight to assess answer sheets of students. In addition to this, the TSBIE is also expected to put in place a new tabulation policy for marks, which will reduce instances of errors or inaccuracies in BIE Telangana Results provided to the students. The results once declared will be available on www.examresults.net/telangana/.

How to check Telangana Inter Result 2018 I and II:

Go to http://www.examresults.net/telangana/

Click on the result link

Chose your stream

Enter required details

Take a printout

