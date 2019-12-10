  • search
    Telangana encounter: Bodies of the 4 accused brought to Gandhi hospital to preserve it till Dec 13

    Hyderabad, Dec 10: The bodies of the four accused of Hyderabad gruesome rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter by Telangana police on Dec 6, have been brought to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad from Mahabubnagar Government medical college after the Telangana High Court ordered to preserve the bodies till December 13.

    Telangana encounter: Corpse of the 4 accused brought to Gandhi hospital to preserve it till Dec 13

    Earlier, the HC has directed that the bodies of the four accused to be preserved by the State till 08:00 pm on December 9, but later the court ordered to preserve the bodies till December 13.

    Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Telangana govt sets up SIT to probe encounter

    On Friday, the post-mortem was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent and a forensic team of Doctors from state-run Gandhi Hospital, and was videographed.

    On the early hours of Friday, four accused were shot dead in an encounter. All the four were taken to the spot of the incident to reconstruct the crime scene. The Cyberabad police, the incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 26, were taken to the crime scene near Hyderabad for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation.

    Reportedly, the accused snatched weapons from police and fired at them and tried to escape, to which cops fired in retaliation in which the four accused died, police said. The four accused were arrested on November 29 on the charges of gang rape and murder of the 26-years-old veterinary female doctor by smothering her and later burning her body, the heinous incident triggered nationwide outrage and recalled the horrors of December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case in Delhi.

