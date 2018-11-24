  • search

Telangana elections: Naidu set to hit campaign trail with Rahul Gandhi

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 24: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.

    Telangana elections: Naidu set to hit campaign trail with Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

    Naidu will take part in the electioneering along with Rahul Gandhi on November 28 and 29, the sources quoted by PTI said.

    Also Read | Times Now-CNX Pre-Poll Survey: TRS set to form govt in Telangana, Mahakootami to emerge second

    TDP and Congress are contesting the December seven polls in Telangana as part of the "grand alliance" which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

    Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Rahul Gandhi earlier this month.

    The Telangana Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved in September as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. The Assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

    Also Read | Telangana suffered under TRS rule, KCR cared only for family: Sonia Gandhi

    Elections will be held on December 7 and counting will be done on December 11.

    Read more about:

    tdp chandrababu naidu campaign rahul gandhi assembly elections 2018 telangana telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue