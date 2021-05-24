Telangana e-pass rule mandatory to enter state: How to apply for lockdown pass online?

Karnataka Lockdown: Decision on extension on May 23; Minister indicates strict COVID control measures

Hyderabad, May 24: Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said all vehicles entering the State from outside of it would be allowed only through e-pass or equivalent pass issued in the place of origin.

In a statement, he, however, said ambulances carrying patients from other Stateswould be allowed.

There were reports that hundreds of vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh were stopped by the Telangana police on Sunday at the borders.

"We are allowing all types of motorists with e-passes issued by the respective States," he said in the release.

In addition, he clarified that all types of transport vehicles are allowed on national highways.



How to apply for Telangana ePass?

Here's how you can apply and then can obtain the ePass for your need.

How to Register?

First go to the official site of https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/.

Under the Login option, click on the Register option to visit the registration page.

Here, provide your mobile number and submit.

You have to type the same mobile number once again and then have to finally submit to confirm it.

Now, you have to select a password that should be of 6 characters, with an upper case, a lower case, a numerical digit, and a special character.

Finally, click on submit.

Type the same password once again and then click on submit again to confirm it.

Login and Profile Completion

Step - 1 - After the registration is complete, you will have to come up again on the login page where you have to log in using your registered mobile number and created password.

Step - 2 - As you click on login, you will come upon your profile where first you have to click on Personal Details.

Step - 3 - Fill in all the blanks with the correct information and click on Save.

Step - 4 - Next, from the dropdown menu of ID details, you have to select any of the ID and have to type the ID number.

Applying for Telangana ePass

Step - 1 - Now when your profile is completed, you have to click on Apply for ePass.

Step - 2 - Here, first you have to select your location and then the type of ePass for which you are applying.

Step - 3 - Now you have to fill in the application with all the necessary details such as visiting district, ePass category, time, vehicle details, and others.

Step - 4 - Next go through all the declarations and tick them if you agree to them.

Step - 5 - Now click on Agree and Proceed.

After some time you will be able to download the ePass from this profile itself.

How to Download Telangana ePass?

After you have successfully applied for the ePass, you can check the status and can also download the ePass.

Login with your mobile number and password at https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/.

From the dashboard, click on view ePass.

If the application is approved, now click on Download ePass at the left side of the screen.

The PDF file format of the ePass will display on the screen that you can download and then get a printout of.

Documents required for Telangana ePass

Aadhar Card Voter ID Card Driving License PAN Card Valid Passport