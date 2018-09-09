Telangana: Congress wants to spoil KCR’s November poll party

New Delhi, Sep 9: The Congress has taken objection to the statement made by Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in which he had said that the Telangana Assembly Elections will be held in November.

In a letter to CEC OP Rawat, Congress has reminded that "massive duplications/multiple entries/mistakes" have been detected in the voters' lists in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The three states are likely to go to polls in November.

AICC legal cell chief, Vivek Tankha in a letter to the CEC had written, "surely, Telangana would not be alien to such entries (as in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh voters's list). The lists need to be sanitised for polls as a requirement of law. We hope and trust this would be done as per the Act applicable."

Also Read | When will Telangana assembly elections will held

A communiqué issued by TS Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rajat Kumar on Saturday stated: "In the wake of premature dissolution of State Legislative Assembly of Telangana under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India on September 6, 2018, the Election Commission of India, after taking all aspects into consideration and the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the matter of Special Reference No.1 of 2002, has decided to stop all the activities relating to ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019, as qualifying date in the State of Telangana with immediate effect and also to order second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as qualifying date in the State."