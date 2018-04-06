Telangana: 9 women dead as tractor-trolley falls into canal in Nalagonda

At least nine women were killed and several others injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a canal near Padamati thanda in Telangana's Nalgonda on Friday. There were 35 women labourers on the tractor-trolley. Rescue operations are underway.

According to The Hindu, they all reportedly belonged to Padamati thanda in the same mandal, and were going to Pulicherla village in the neighboring Peddavoora mandal for daily work.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day