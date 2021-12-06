YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana: 43 medical students test positive for COVID-19 after college fest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Dec 06: As many as 43 students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal in Karimnagar district of Telangana have tested positive for COVID-19.

    Following the covid outbreak, the authorities have shut down the campus. Reportedly, the covid cases were found a week after the college had held its annual day fest.

    Telangana: 43 medical students test positive for COVID-19 after college fest

    Karimnagar district medical and health officer Dr Juveria told NDTV that the government was not informed about a physical gathering of so many people for the annual day event. Many were reportedly not wearing mask during the function.

    "So far 200 people have been tested. On Monday, there will be a special camp to test all 1,000 people on the campus,'' Dr Juveira said.

    Reports say 13 students tested positive on Saturday while another 26 tested positive on Sunday.

    Though, no cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Telangana so far, it would not be surprising if the new variant gets reported in Hyderabad or Telangana.

    Amid rising 'Omicron' threat, cases of the new variant of coronavirus might increase between January and February in Telangana.

    The Telangana government has also geared up for the possible third wave and has also intensified vaccination programme.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus telangana

    Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X