Telangana: 43 medical students test positive for COVID-19 after college fest

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Dec 06: As many as 43 students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal in Karimnagar district of Telangana have tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the covid outbreak, the authorities have shut down the campus. Reportedly, the covid cases were found a week after the college had held its annual day fest.

Karimnagar district medical and health officer Dr Juveria told NDTV that the government was not informed about a physical gathering of so many people for the annual day event. Many were reportedly not wearing mask during the function.

"So far 200 people have been tested. On Monday, there will be a special camp to test all 1,000 people on the campus,'' Dr Juveira said.

Reports say 13 students tested positive on Saturday while another 26 tested positive on Sunday.

Though, no cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Telangana so far, it would not be surprising if the new variant gets reported in Hyderabad or Telangana.

Amid rising 'Omicron' threat, cases of the new variant of coronavirus might increase between January and February in Telangana.

The Telangana government has also geared up for the possible third wave and has also intensified vaccination programme.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 12:02 [IST]