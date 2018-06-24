Telangana: 15 dead after tractor falls into canal

Fifteen people, including 14 women and a child, died on Sunday after a tractor they were traveling in fell into the canal of Musi river in Nalgonda district of Telangana. The incident took place near Vemulakonda village of Nalgonda district. At least 10 women have sustained serious injuries, said reports.

As per reports, 25 people on the tractor when it skidded off the road and fell into the canal. Most of the dead were farm labourers.

The relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the incident. In a message, the chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. CM also directed the officials concerned to provide better medical care for the injured, reported Indian Express.

The driver of the tractor is said to be missing and a search operation has to be launched to find him.

