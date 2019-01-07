  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telanagana: 67 school girls hospitalised due to stomach ache

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 6: As many as 67 schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.

    "Last evening all the students had fruit salad. After some time they had dinner and went to the bed. Today early morning the girls started vomiting and complained of stomach ache," Guruvaiah Goud, Chevella Police Station's Circle Inspector, told ANI.

    Telanagana: 67 school girls hospitalised due to stomach ache
    Telanagana: 67 school girls hospitalised due to stomach ache.ANI Image

    The girls were brought to the government hospital after complaining of stomach ache. KGBV is a government-run residential school.

    Also Read | Maramma temple Tragedy: Manager suspected to be mastermind behind prasad poisoning case

    There are around 206 girls residing in the residential school.

    The Chevella police have registered a case under section 337 IPC (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the principal and cooks of the school based on complaints from parents, and further investigation is underway.

    More hyderabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    telangana food poisoning hyderabad

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue