Telanagana: 67 school girls hospitalised due to stomach ache

Telangana: 67 school girls hospitalised due to stomach ache

Hyderabad, Jan 6: As many as 67 schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.

"Last evening all the students had fruit salad. After some time they had dinner and went to the bed. Today early morning the girls started vomiting and complained of stomach ache," Guruvaiah Goud, Chevella Police Station's Circle Inspector, told ANI.

The girls were brought to the government hospital after complaining of stomach ache. KGBV is a government-run residential school.

There are around 206 girls residing in the residential school.

The Chevella police have registered a case under section 337 IPC (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the principal and cooks of the school based on complaints from parents, and further investigation is underway.