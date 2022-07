I have been assaulted by Rabri Devi, driven out of her house: Tej Pratap's wife Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav denied permission to do 'parikrama' in his car at Mathura temple

India

pti-PTI

Mathura (UP), July 13: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was barred on Wednesday from performing a 'parikrama' of Giriraj Maharaj temple here in his car by the authorities.

Yadav, a former Bihar cabinet minister, had reportedly come to Mathura on Tuesday to pray for the good health of his father -- Lalu Prasad Yadav, but was forced to return after being denied the permission for his peculiar request.

The officials cited a heavy rush due to 'Mudiya Purnima’ for their reason to reject Yadav’s request to enter the premises in his car and perform the 'parikrama.’

According to police, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is known to frequently visit Mathura and Vrindavan, had come here Tuesday. His car was stopped at a barrier and police personnel posted there informed Yadav that entry of vehicles is strictly prohibited, they said.

Tej Pratap allegedly got enraged at this and posted a video on social media saying that he is being stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police. He later went to a nearby police station to seek a formal permission to enter with his car which too was declined by the Station House Officer.

Circle Officer, Govardhan, Gaurav Triptahi said, "Entry of all vehicles in the area is banned because of the large number of people who have come for the Mudiya Purnima.”

“We are only permitting entry of emergency vehicle. Anyone who wishes to offer prayer is allowed to go on foot for the circumambulation (parikrama) or to visit the temple. But taking a vehicle inside is not permitted,” Tripathi said.

Performing 'parikrama' of the main centre of the temple, a standard ritual here, is considered auspicious by the devotees of Lord Krishna.