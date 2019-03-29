  • search
    Patna, Mar 29: The Yadav family crisis seems to be coming to a head with Tej Pratap announcing that he will be contesting as an independent candidate against his father-in-law Chandrika Rai, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s candidate from Saran.

    Tej Pratap may contest as Independent, to take on father in law Chandrika Rai from Saran
    Tej Pratap Yadav. File Photo.

    Tensions in the Yadav family have been brewing for quite a some time now. While Tejashwi Yadav has taken the charge of the party affairs in Lalu's absence the role or the responsibility of the elder brother is still not clear.

    His resignation is set to hit the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Earlier, Tej Pratap had expressed his anger over being sidelined in the party. He further claimed that few leaders from within the party were creating division and dispute between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

